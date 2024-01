DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemeni rebel Houthi official says US-led strikes on Yemen killed at least 5 people,…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemeni rebel Houthi official says US-led strikes on Yemen killed at least 5 people, wounded 6 and won’t go ‘unanswered.’

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.