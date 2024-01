TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese media reports show ruling party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te leading with over half the votes…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese media reports show ruling party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te leading with over half the votes counted.

