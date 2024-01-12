Live Radio
Russia says defense industry worker arrested for providing information to Poland

The Associated Press

January 12, 2024, 4:58 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s domestic security agency said on Friday that it has arrested a Russian citizen for allegedly providing information to Poland about Moscow’s defense industry production.

In a statement, the Federal Security Service or FSB, said the person arrested is an employee of a “high-security enterprise” in the Penza region about 600 kilometers (370 miles) southeast of Moscow.

The suspect had provided information to Poland’s special services about the company’s defense orders in exchange for assistance in obtaining permanent residence abroad, according to the statement.

The FSB said a criminal case has been opened on charges that could bring up to eight years in prison if convicted.

There was no immediate comment from Poland about the claim.

