Police say a man in Puerto Rico fatally shot 3 people before killing himself

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A man in southwestern Puerto Rico fatally shot his former girlfriend and two members of her family before killing himself, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday in the coastal town of Yauco, where the bodies of the man’s former girlfriend, 30, her brother, 28 and their mother, 51, were found inside a house.

Police said they later found the body of 33-year-old Wilfredo Hiram Santiago, who is suspected of killing the three, at his brother’s home in the same town.

Police told local media that Santiago had a criminal record involving previous unrelated cases of domestic violence, and that the former girlfriend he killed had a restraining order against him.

Police said the former girlfriend, Linnette Morales, has two young children who were not home at the time of the shooting.

