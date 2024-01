MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua confirms that it has released Bishop Rolando Álvarez and 18 priests from jail and put…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua confirms that it has released Bishop Rolando Álvarez and 18 priests from jail and put them on a plane to Rome.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.