Main political party in St. Maarten secures most seats in Dutch Caribbean territory’s elections

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Voters in St. Maarten have upheld the Dutch Caribbean territory’s main political party, the National Alliance, in general elections.

The party of the current prime minister, Silveria Jacobs, won four of Parliament’s 15 seats, according to preliminary results released Friday.

The United People’s Party won three seats in Thursday’s election. A handful of smaller parties were elected to remaining seats.

More than 120 candidates from eight parties had vied for a seat in the unicameral Parliament.

Officials reported a 65% voter turnout, with more than 22,500 people registered to vote and some 14,600 votes cast.

The territory’s prime minister will be chosen and appointed by a majority in Parliament.

St. Maarten, which shares an island with the French territory of St. Martin, continues to struggle with poverty, human trafficking and a lack of affordable housing.

