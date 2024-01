DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian deputy governor calls explosions that killed over 20 people at ceremony for slain…

Listen now to WTOP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian deputy governor calls explosions that killed over 20 people at ceremony for slain general a ‘terroristic’ attack.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.