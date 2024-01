TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran attacks sites in Pakistan it describes as bases for militant group Jaish al-Adl, state-run IRNA…

Listen now to WTOP News

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran attacks sites in Pakistan it describes as bases for militant group Jaish al-Adl, state-run IRNA news agency says.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.