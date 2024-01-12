Federal jury finds Puerto Rico ex-legislator Charbonier guilty on corruption charges

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — María Milagros “Tata” Charbonier, a well-known former legislator in Puerto Rico who is popular…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — María Milagros “Tata” Charbonier, a well-known former legislator in Puerto Rico who is popular with conservatives, was found guilty Friday of federal charges related to corruption.

Charbonier was indicted in August 2020 on charges including conspiracy, money laundering and theft, bribery and kickbacks involving federally funded programs. She also was charged with obstruction of justice, with federal authorities accusing her of destroying data on her mobile phone.

She was found guilty on all charges.

“That’s the way it is,” she said in brief comments to reporters after the trial. “This is the democracy we live in, and we have to move forward.”

The U.S. Department of Justice accused her of running a scheme from 2017 to 2020 in which she inflated her assistant’s bi-weekly salary from $800 to $2,900 and kept some of the money. Prosecutors estimated that Charbonier took a total of $100,000 during that period.

Her attorney, Francisco Rebollo, said the jury erred in its verdict, and that he would appeal. Sentencing is scheduled for April.

Also indicted was Charbonier’s assistant, Frances Acevedo Ceballos, who pleaded guilty last year.

Two others were charged: Charbonier’s son and husband. The son was enrolled in a pre-trial diversion program while the husband, Orlando Montes Rivera, was found guilty on Friday on nearly all the same charges as his wife.

Charbonier is an attorney who served in Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives from 2013 to 2020. She also was secretary general of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.