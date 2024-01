KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — After a disputed election, Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi is sworn in for his second five-year term.

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — After a disputed election, Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi is sworn in for his second five-year term.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.