Live Radio
Home » World News » Bomb blast damages commercial…

Bomb blast damages commercial area near Greece’s largest port but causes no injuries

The Associated Press

December 13, 2023, 5:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A powerful bomb explosion damaged a commercial apartment block housing stores and businesses early Wednesday near the port of Piraeus, southwest of Athens, authorities said.

Police confirmed the night-time blast was caused by a bomb. The explosion resulted in no injuries but caused extensive damage to ground-floor stores in the building and offices on other floors, and shattered the windows of nearby homes and businesses.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which occurred on a commercial street less than 200 meters (yards) from the port area.

Attacks against commercial targets in greater Athens have been claimed in the past by militant anti-establishment groups but have also been carried out by criminal extortion gangs.

Police cordoned off the area near the blast for several hours to gather evidence.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up