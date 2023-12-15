Argentine President Javier Milei raffles off his last salary as lawmaker

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Javier Milei on Friday raffled off the last salary he received as an Argentine…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Javier Milei on Friday raffled off the last salary he received as an Argentine lawmaker before being sworn in earlier this month as leader of the economically troubled nation.

During a live video broadcast on Instagram, Milei showed off his office and boasted his attributes as president. The broadcast also featured the last raffle of Milei’s monthly salary as a national deputy — 2.1 million Argentine pesos, or about $2,500.

“This is the last draw for my salary as a deputy because I now got myself another job,” Milei said in a humorous tone.

The winner of the raffle was a woman named Verónica Gómez, according to the notary who supervised the draw at the Casa Rosada presidential office.

During his campaign for deputy two years ago, Milei promised he would raffle off his monthly pay as a way to differentiate himself from the “caste,” as he calls the political class he accuses of enjoying constant privileges.

“During my campaign for national deputy, I promised to donate my salary … and just as I kept my word as a deputy, I am keeping my word as president,” said Milei, a 53-year-old economist who became president just two years after entering politics.

He urged Argentines not to be carried away by pessimism following the drastic economic measures announced by his government this week, saying he is dedicated to ending the country’s inflation now at more than 160% a year.

Previously, during the broadcast, Milei showed off the long wooden table where he works along with the presidential chair, sash and cane. He spent time displaying the latter, which features the heads of his five English mastiffs engraved on it. Milei has referred to his dogs — all of which are named after economists — as his “children with four paws.”

Milei used the broadcast to speak with his sister Karina, who has been appointed general secretary of the presidency, and to introduce several of his communication advisers.

