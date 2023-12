TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about Albania’s parliament lifting the immunity of Sali Berisha,…

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about Albania’s parliament lifting the immunity of Sali Berisha, a former prime minister of the country. He is not charged with corruption but is being investigated by prosecutors. AP will publish a corrected version of the story.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.