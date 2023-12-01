NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
2 dead after truck hits several people in city in southern Germany, police say

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 11:30 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Two people have died after a truck struck several people in southern Germany on Friday morning, police said.

The 63-year old truck driver struck a group of five people close to the railway station in downtown Passau, police said in a statement. A 37-year-old woman died of her injuries at the site. Her 11-year-old daughter passed away in hospital late Friday afternoon, police said. Three other pedestrians were injured, among them the 9-year-old son of the killed woman.

The truck driver was also injured and initially taken to a hospital. He was later discharged and taken into police custody Friday afternoon.

A spokeswoman told German news agency dpa that police are “currently assuming that this was an accident situation.” Police said an investigation was ongoing.

