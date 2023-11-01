VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Sports on TV for November 6 – 12

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 10:00 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Hall of Fame Series: Georgia vs. Oregon, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Princeton at Rutgers

10 p.m.

TNT — Southern Cal vs. Kansas St., Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina vs. Notre Dame, Paris

2:30 p.m.

TRUTV — Southern Cal vs. Ohio St., Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LSU vs. Colorado

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — LA Chargers at NY Jets

ESPN — LA Chargers at NY Jets

ESPN2 — LA Chargers at NY Jets (ManningCast)

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Linnehan vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.

_____

Tuesday, November 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Stony Brook at St. John’s

9 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor vs. Auburn, Sioux Falls, S.D.

FS1 — Florida A&M at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Colorado

_____

Wednesday, November 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at New York

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: Philadelphia Union at New England, Game 2

_____

Thursday, November 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Florida St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Louisville

ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Carolina at Chicago

_____

Friday, November 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — LeMoyne at Villanova

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Duke

PEACOCK — Texas A&M at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — UTSA at Minnesota

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Alabama St. at Iowa

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rider at Marquette

FS2 — SE Missouri at Butler

9 p.m.

PEACOCK — Tennessee at Wisconsin

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Texas at SMU

ESPNU — Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff

10:45 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at UNLV

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Phoenix

_____

Saturday, November 11

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — Alabama at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Tulane

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Michigan at Penn St.

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NBC — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington St. at California

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

ESPNU — TBA

NBC — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa St. at BYU

10:30 p.m.

FOX — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPNU — SIAC Championship: TBD (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 295 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at AFC Bournemouth

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: TBA

_____

Sunday, November 12

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — Maryland at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ABC — UConn at NC State

5 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

FS1 — TBA

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Indianapolis vs. New England, Frankfurt, Germany

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Pittsburgh, Tennessee at Tampa Bay

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Minnesota, San Francisco at Jacksonville, Cleveland at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona, Detroit at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, Washington at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — NY Jets at Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: TBD, Final

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

