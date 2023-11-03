Sports on TV for November 6 – 12

Adv04
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, November 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
TRUTV — Hall of Fame Series: Georgia vs. Oregon, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — Princeton at Rutgers
10 p.m.
TNT — Southern Cal vs. Kansas St., Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina vs. Notre Dame, Paris
2:30 p.m.
TRUTV — Southern Cal vs. Ohio St., Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
TNT — LSU vs. Colorado
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — LA Chargers at NY Jets
ESPN — LA Chargers at NY Jets
ESPN2 — LA Chargers at NY Jets (ManningCast)
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Linnehan vs. Team Edmond, Mesa, Ariz.
_____
Tuesday, November 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Stony Brook at St. John’s
9 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor vs. Auburn, Sioux Falls, S.D.
FS1 — Florida A&M at Creighton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25
ESPNU — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Detroit at NY Rangers
10 p.m.
TNT — New Jersey at Colorado
_____
Wednesday, November 8
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio at New York
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Florida at Washington
10 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Playoff: Philadelphia Union at New England, Game 2
_____
Thursday, November 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Florida St.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Iowa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Louisville
ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Carolina at Chicago
_____
Friday, November 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — LeMoyne at Villanova
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Duke
PEACOCK — Texas A&M at Ohio St.
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — UTSA at Minnesota
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — Alabama St. at Iowa
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rider at Marquette
FS2 — SE Missouri at Butler
9 p.m.
PEACOCK — Tennessee at Wisconsin
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Texas at SMU
ESPNU — Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff
10:45 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at UNLV
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston
10 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Phoenix
_____
Saturday, November 11
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN — Alabama at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Tulane
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Michigan at Penn St.
FS1 — TBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
NBC — TBA
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington St. at California
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
NFLN — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M
ESPNU — TBA
NBC — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa St. at BYU
10:30 p.m.
FOX — TBA
11 p.m.
ESPNU — SIAC Championship: TBD (Taped)
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
3 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 295 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Luton Town at Manchester United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at AFC Bournemouth
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: TBA
_____
Sunday, November 12
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — Maryland at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ABC — UConn at NC State
5 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
FS1 — TBA
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Indianapolis vs. New England, Frankfurt, Germany
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Pittsburgh, Tennessee at Tampa Bay
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Minnesota, San Francisco at Jacksonville, Cleveland at Baltimore
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Arizona, Detroit at LA Chargers
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, Washington at Seattle
8:20 p.m.
NBC — NY Jets at Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at West Ham United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: TBD, Final
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.