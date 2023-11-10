Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » World News » Puerto Rico dentist fatally…

Puerto Rico dentist fatally shot a patient who alleged attacked him at the office, police say

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 4:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A surgical dentist in Puerto Rico fatally shot a patient who entered his office Friday and allegedly assaulted the dentist and his secretary, police said.

The 41-year-old victim was reportedly upset about recent dental work he had done, a police statement said.

The incident occurred in the north coastal town of Manati, which is west of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico.

No further details were immediately available.

Police said the case was under investigation and no charges had been filed.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up