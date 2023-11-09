Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » World News » Police say 2 Jewish…

Police say 2 Jewish schools in Montreal were hit by gunshots; no injuries reported

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 9:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — Two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit overnight by gunshots, police said Thursday.

Staff members discovered bullet holes on the exterior of the buildings when they arrived Thursday morning. Nobody was inside at the time of the shootings, police said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the shootings, telling reporters in a Montreal suburb that Canadians must denounce violent antisemitism in the strongest terms.

“We are seeing an increase in threats of violence,” Trudeau said. “That’s not who we are as Canadians. We are a country that has done better than just about any other country at understanding and respecting different perspectives.”

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters at the same news conference that what happened at the schools cannot be tolerated.

On Wednesday, three people were injured and one person was arrested at Montreal’s Concordia University after several incidents police said were tied to the Israel-Hamas war.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up