High-speed and regional trains involved in an accident in southern Germany, injuring several people

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 10:12 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany on Friday that left several people slightly injured, police said.

Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there was a “lateral contact” between the high-speed ICE train and the regional service at Reichertshausen, between Ingolstadt and Munich.

They said that seven people were slightly injured and the trains were being evacuated.

