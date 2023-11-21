HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $28.7 million in its…

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $28.7 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $221.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $156.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOGL

