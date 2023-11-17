Live Radio
Home » World News » Explosion rocks university in…

Explosion rocks university in Armenia’s capital, killing 1 person and injuring 3

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 9:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — An explosion rocked a university building in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, on Friday, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.

The Interior Ministry said the blast happened in the basement of the chemistry department building at Yerevan State University. One person died and three others were hospitalized with burns and other injuries, health officials said, adding that one was in grave condition.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the blast.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up