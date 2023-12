CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV says Israel-Hamas truce to take effect at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) Thursday.

Listen now to WTOP News

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV says Israel-Hamas truce to take effect at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) Thursday.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.