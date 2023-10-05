Trains collide in northern Polish city, injuring 5 people

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two trains collided head-on in the northern Polish city of Gdynia on Thursday morning, injuring five…

Four people were taken to a hospital while a fifth person was treated on-site. The Gdynia fire brigade said all five people were railway employees.

The collision occurred at 7 a.m. near the main station in Gdynia, a city on the Baltic Sea. The impact pushed the first car of one train off the tracks and onto its side, according to photos published in Polish media.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

