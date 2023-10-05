Live Radio
Home » World News » Trains collide in northern…

Trains collide in northern Polish city, injuring 5 people

The Associated Press

October 5, 2023, 4:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two trains collided head-on in the northern Polish city of Gdynia on Thursday morning, injuring five people, emergency services said.

Four people were taken to a hospital while a fifth person was treated on-site. The Gdynia fire brigade said all five people were railway employees.

The collision occurred at 7 a.m. near the main station in Gdynia, a city on the Baltic Sea. The impact pushed the first car of one train off the tracks and onto its side, according to photos published in Polish media.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up