The Asian Games wrap up, with China dominating the medal count

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The Asian Games wrapped up Sunday with China dominating the medal count, followed by Japan and South Korea. China has traditionally been strong in the event and it was again, taking advantage of being at home in the eastern city of Hangzhou.

The Asian Games feature more competitors than next year’s Summer Olympics in Paris. About 12,500 participated, compared to about 10,500 expected in France.

The games offered all the traditional Olympic sports, and also a glimpse of one sport that is previewing next year in Paris — breaking, or breakdancing. And another, cricket, which will be included in either the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics or in 2032 in Brisbane.

It also offered some competitions not seen anywhere else in a multi-sports event: dragon boat racing, kabaddi, sepaktakraw (foot volleyball), 3×3 basketball and roller skating.

China is reported to have spent about $30 billion to prepare Hangzhou as a grand stage to show off its economic power to its neighbors, impress the local population and promote the city. The organizers also had an extra year to prepare, delayed from 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though China, Japan and South Korea are the powers at the Asian Games, many smaller nations and territories — 45 were represented — have a chance to win medals, which many are unable to do in the larger Olympics.

