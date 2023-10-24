Slovakia’s president is ready to swear in a new Cabinet after partner replaces ministry nominee

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president is ready to swear in a new Cabinet led by a former populist prime…

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president is ready to swear in a new Cabinet led by a former populist prime minister after a coalition partner agreed to replace its nominee for environment minister known for not believing in the threat of climate change, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

President Zuzana Caputova was set to appoint the new government on Wednesday.

Caputova, a Liberal, last week said Rudolf Huliak, who was nominated by the ultranationalist and pro-Russian Slovak National Party, could not ensure the proper functioning of the environment ministry because he opposes the government’s long-term environmental policies and Slovakia’s international obligations.

The Slovak National Party announced Tuesday the nomination of Tomas Tabara instead. Tabara is also known for controversial statements about the environment.

Huliak was the most controversial of the Cabinet candidates presented to the president by former populist prime minister Robert Fico, whose leftist Smer, or Direction, party won the most seats in the Sept. 30 parliamentary election.

Fico’s party won 42 seats in the 150-seat Parliament after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform. He has vowed to withdraw Slovakia’s military support for Ukraine.

Fico needed coalition partners to form a parliamentary majority and signed a deal with the leftist Hlas, or Voice, party and the Slovak National Party to govern together.

The deal gives Smer the prime minister post and six other Cabinet ministers, opening the way for Fico to serve as Slovakia’s head of government for the fourth time.

Hlas will have seven Cabinet ministers, while the Slovak National Party will have three.

Caputova has been president since winning a 2019 election and won’t run for the second term next year.

