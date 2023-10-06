Russia demands an apology after Cyprus arrests a Russian journalist reportedly for security reasons

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus authorities said Friday they arrested a Russian journalist for “security reasons,” prompting the Russian Foreign…

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus authorities said Friday they arrested a Russian journalist for “security reasons,” prompting the Russian Foreign Ministry to demand a formal apology from the Cypriot government over the “provocation.”

Cyprus state broadcaster CyBC quoted diplomatic sources as saying that the Russian journalist would be deported after his residency permit is revoked.

Cypriot authorities also dismissed Russian allegations that police used excessive force during Thursday’s arrest, saying that the journalist had resisted police officers, according to the broadcaster.

Cyprus Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told CyBC that Cypriot authorities are in touch with the Russian government to “resolve the matter in the best possible way.”

“It’s understood that the Cyprus Republic … is taking all the necessary measures to safeguard national security and implementing all decisions by relevant authorities to defend its interests,” Gotsis was quoted as saying.

Russian news agency Ria Novosti identified the journalist as Alexander Gasyuk, of Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper. He is reported to have already flown back to Russia.

The agency quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry statement saying that Gasyuk suffered a hand injury during his arrest and that another Russian diplomat at the scene was also injured. It added that Russia is awaiting an official apology from the Cypriot authorities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Cypriot allegations that Gasyuk violated the terms of his residency permit are “far-fetched” and accused “Western intelligence services” as being behind the journalist’s arrest.

It also accused Cypriot authorities of ignoring requests by the Russian embassy in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, for information and of using “psychological pressure” on Gasyuk and his family.

Traditionally close Cypriot-Russian relations deteriorated since the Cypriot government denied Russian naval vessels entry into the island nation’s ports following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

European Union-member Cyprus’s implementation of sanctions against Russia has resulted in the island losing more than 800,000 Russian tourists.

