Reactions to the death of Bobby Charlton, former England soccer great, at the age of 86

LONDON (AP) — Reactions to the death of Bobby Charlton, former Manchester United and England soccer great:

“It all began with Sir Bobby. Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United… I will be forever grateful to a man I was named after, someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966… A true gentleman, family man and truly a national hero.” — Former England and Manchester United captain David Beckham, on Instagram.

“World Champion. Gentleman. Legend. A true great who will be remembered forever. Thank you Sir Bobby.” — Prince William, who is also president of England’s Football Association, in a tweet.

“We mourn the loss of one of England’s 1966 FIFA World Cup winning team and a football legend, whose impact on the game spanned generations.” — FIFA President Gianni Infantino, in a statement.

“The whole football world is losing a legend, a big personality, a giant. He was that on the pitch and definitely also off the pitch. He set the standard as a Manchester United player. What he achieved is an example for us.” — Man United manager Erik ten Hag.

“A truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man. A World Cup winner, (Manchester United) great and, for me, England’s greatest ever player. He may no longer be with us but he’ll have footballing immortality.” — Former England striker Gary Lineker, in a tweet.

“The Greatest English Football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador. A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby.” — Former Man United defender Gary Neville, on Twitter.

“Icon, Legend, Great! these words are thrown around by all of us to many who 100% don’t deserve them, especially when you compare them to man of Sir Bobby’s caliber. What a true gentleman of not many words, but when he spoke you stood still, stopped what you were doing and listened. A lot of the history was living and breathing through him and he was a constant at the club while I was there – travelling with us all over the world. Win, lose or draw he would be in the changing room wishing us well. The words he shared with me at the bottom of those stairs in Moscow, before I went up to lift the (Champions League) trophy will stay with me forever. What it meant to lift that trophy for Man Utd, what it meant for the fans, what it meant for us as a team and what it now meant for myself doing it as captain. It was a privilege for me to even get that moment with him at that specific time.” — Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand, in a tweet.

“One of our most iconic players, Sir Bobby Charlton’s impact on our only World Cup triumph is there for all to see. The privilege of meeting him on several occasions allowed me to understand his personal pride and emotion in having represented England and simply confirmed in my mind his standing as one of the gentlemen of the game. The world of football will unite in its sadness at losing an undisputed legend.” — England manager Gareth Southgate.

“He has a place in history as one of the game’s greatest players and was hugely loved.” — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a tweet.

“A huge loss for his family and for the Manchester United family and for English football, European football. A big legend. On behalf of Manchester City our condolences to his family, Manchester United and for everyone because we have the Premier League that we have because of this type of people.” — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to the BBC.

