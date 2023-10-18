Live Radio
Home » World News » Press freedom group says…

Press freedom group says Taliban court has freed a French-Afghan journalist held for 284 days

The Associated Press

October 18, 2023, 12:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — A Taliban court in Afghanistan has released a French-Afghan journalist held for 284 days and cleared him of espionage and other charges, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday.

The press freedom group said it is now working to quickly reunite Mortaza Behboudi with his wife, Alexandra, in Paris.

“It is the end of a painful ordeal,” said Christophe Deloire, the group’s secretary general.

Behboudi was arrested on Jan. 7, two days after he arrived in Afghanistan as part of a reporting assignment.

Behboudi was awarded the Bayeux Prize for War Correspondents last year for a series of reports about life in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up