Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Israeli ground invasion looms | 'Big mistake' to occupy Gaza | Glimpse into an Israeli ground offensive | Biden considering trip to Israel
Live Radio
Home » World News » Jamaican politician charged with…

Jamaican politician charged with abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl

The Associated Press

October 10, 2023, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A government official in Jamaica was arrested and charged with abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl, police said Tuesday.

Tyrone Guthrie, 45, is councilor of the Truro division in the parish of Westmoreland and was charged after turning himself into police on Monday.

Authorities said the girl went to Guthrie’s home in June to help do his hair and was allegedly raped after she was prevented from leaving upon finishing the job.

Guthrie could not be immediately reached for comment.

The People’s National Party has removed Guthrie from his position.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up