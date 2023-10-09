Israel-Hamas war: Morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital is overflowing | Israel orders evacuation of 1 million in Gaza | Muslim students face harassment | War relief efforts | Live updates
Live Radio
Home » World News » Flights at Hamburg Airport…

Flights at Hamburg Airport in Germany suspended after a threat against a plane from Iran

The Associated Press

October 9, 2023, 9:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Flights to and from Hamburg Airport were suspended for about 1 1/2 hours on Monday after authorities received a threat to a plane from Iran, officials said.

Takeoffs and landings at the airport in northern Germany were stopped at 12:40 p.m. (1040 GMT) and some arriving flights were diverted to Hannover among other places, German news agency dpa reported. Operations resumed later, though the airport warned on its website that delays were still possible.

Federal police said they received an emailed threat on Monday morning of an attack on the Tehran-Hamburg flight and were taking it seriously, though they didn’t give details.

The Iran Air plane landed in Hamburg at about 12:20 p.m. The 198 passengers and 16 crew members underwent a security check, and the aircraft and luggage on board were searched.

There was no immediate update on the outcome of those checks.

The German air force said its planes were scrambled to accompany the aircraft from where it entered German airspace, east of Berlin, to Hamburg.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up