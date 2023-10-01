Brazil’s President Lula back at official residence to recover from hip replacement surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was discharged from the hospital Sunday, two days…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was discharged from the hospital Sunday, two days after undergoing successful hip replacement surgery that will have him working from home while he recovers.

Lula, 77, underwent the operation Friday. Doctors also performed minor eyelid surgery.

He has returned to the official presidential residence in the capital, Brasilia, and will work there during the coming weeks, Lula said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. He previously said that he had suffered hip pains since August of last year.

“Thank you for all the prayers and the caring messages. I’m recovering to work even more for Brazil,” Lula wrote on X, adding — as a joke, presumably — that he intends to run a marathon.

A medical bulletin from Lula’s doctors earlier Sunday said that he had ascended and descended stairs with assistance.

Recovery for hip replacement surgery varies from patient to patient, but most can resume light, day-to-day activities within three to six weeks, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Many patients initially use a cane, crutches or a walker until balance and strength improve to avoid falls that could jeopardize the surgery’s success, the orthopedic organization said.

