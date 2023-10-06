VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Passenger train slams into another in southern India, killing 13 people and injuring 25

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 1:21 AM

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A passenger train crashed into another in southern India on Sunday, killing 13 people and inuring 25, officials said.

The incoming train slammed into a stationary train in Andhra Pradesh state’s Vizianagaram district, causing a derailment of at least three rail cars, senior railway officer Saurab Prasad said.

Prasad said a preliminary investigation found human error was the cause.

Train crashes are common in India and are often blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

In June, more than 280 people were killed in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades when two passenger trains rammed into each other in eastern India.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track.

