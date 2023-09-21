Zelenskyy visiting Canada for first time since war started seeking to shore up support for Ukraine

TORONTO (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Canadian Parliament on Friday as he continues his efforts to…

TORONTO (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Canadian Parliament on Friday as he continues his efforts to shore up support from Western allies for Ukraine’s war against Russia.

Zelenskyy was scheduled to arrive at Ottawa’s airport late Thursday after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and lawmakers in Washington, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said.

Trudeau planned to greet Zelenskyy and also to speak in Parliament in Ottawa on Friday.

It is Zelenskyy’s first visit to Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. He previously addressed the Canadian Parliament virtually.

