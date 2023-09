DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US federal court filings show Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling sanctioned Iranian oil,…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US federal court filings show Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling sanctioned Iranian oil, to pay $2.4 million fine.

