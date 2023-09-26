Live Radio
Home » World News » Sophia Loren after leg-fracture…

Sophia Loren after leg-fracture surgery: ‘Thanks for all the affection, I’m better,’ just need rest

The Associated Press

September 26, 2023, 1:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Sophia Loren is expressing gratitude for all the affection she received following surgery needed after the film star fractured a hip and thigh bone in a bathroom fall, her agent said Tuesday.

Andrea Giusti quoted the actress, who is 89, as saying: “I thank everyone for the closeness and affection that they are showing me. I am better, just have to do rehabilitation and give myself a period of rest.”

Loren had the surgery for the fractures on Sunday, the same day she fell in her villa near Lake Geneva.

The movie legend has lived in Switzerland for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared, looking radiant, with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up