GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | What benefits are in danger? | McCarthy back to square one as Senate pushes ahead
Live Radio
Home » World News » Shooting incident in Slovak…

Shooting incident in Slovak capital leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

The Associated Press

September 28, 2023, 3:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A shooting incident early Thursday in the Slovak capital left one person dead and four others injured, officials said.

A 32-year-old man died and four other people were transported to hospitals with injuries, the rescue service in Bratislava said. The incident occurred in the Dubravka neighborhood after midnight on Thursday, police said.

Police spokesman Michal Szeiff told the local TASR news agency that officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls from people who reported gunshots and an explosion.

Police fired shots at one person, Szeiff said.

According to the news website aktuality.sk, a man opened fire from the window of an apartment building and was shot dead by police when he attacked them with a knife.

Police didn’t immediately give more details about the incident but said they were investigating.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up