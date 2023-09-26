RYDER CUP ’23: A glossary of golf terms in Italian for the event outside Rome

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — With the Ryder Cup being held in Italy for the first time, The Associated Press has put together a glossary of golf terms in Italian that might be heard around the Marco Simone club this week. While golf remains a niche sport in Italy and local players still borrow most of the terms from English, there are some Italian words that are widely used. Signs directing fans around the course outside Rome are written in both English and Italian:
GLOSSARY (with pronouncers)
Buca (BOO-kah): hole; buche (BOO-keh): holes
Bandiera (bahn-di-AIR-uh): flag
Bastone (bah-STONE-eh): club
Campo (comp-OH): course
Campo pratica (comp-OH prah-TEE-kah): driving range
Colpo (COLE-po): shot
Ferro (FEHR-oh): iron
Flappa (FLAH-pah): fat shot
Gancio (GONE-choh): hook shot
Legno (LANE-yo): wood
Pallina (pah-LEE-nah): ball
Sacca (SOCK-uh): bag
Uovo fritto (WOVE-oh free-tow): fried egg — for a ball plugged in a bunker
CHEERS
Forza Europa! (FORE-zuh yure-ROW-pah): Go Europe!
Vai Europa! (VY yure-ROW-pah): Go Europe!
BONUS TERMS
Terms that are shouted often by golf spectators in the United States but very likely won’t be heard from Italian fans:
Light the candle: accendere la candela (ah-CHEN-deh-ray lah kahn-DAY-luh)
Mashed potatoes: purè di patate (pure-RAY dee pah-TAH-tay)
Get in the hole: vai dentro (VY DEHN-troh)
