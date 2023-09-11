Live Radio
Police in Jamaica charge a man suspected of being a serial killer with four counts of murder

The Associated Press

September 11, 2023, 9:38 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Jamaica have charged a man they suspect is a serial killer involved in the deaths of at least four people with murder.

The 25-year-old man from Montego Bay is accused of fatally stabbing at least two homeless men, an older woman and a young man in July and August, police said in a statement Sunday.

All the victims were found stabbed in the parish of St. James, where the popular tourist destination of Montego Bay is located.

The investigation is ongoing.

