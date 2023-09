LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Al-Fayed, the former Harrods owner whose son Dodi was killed in a car crash with Princess…

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Al-Fayed, the former Harrods owner whose son Dodi was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.