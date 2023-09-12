France’s Foreign Ministry says one of its officials has been arrested in military-run Niger

PARIS (AP) — France’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that one of its officials has been arrested in military-run Niger, and…

PARIS (AP) — France’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that one of its officials has been arrested in military-run Niger, and called for his immediate release by the country’s junta

Military officers in Niger deposed elected President Mohamed Bazoum in July and later ordered French officials to leave the country, an order that France has refused to heed, saying that Niger’s junta is not the country’s legitimate authority.

The ministry said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Stephane Jullien, counsellor for French citizens abroad, was arrested last Friday, and called for his “immediate release.”

