Live Radio
Home » World News » France's Foreign Ministry says…

France’s Foreign Ministry says one of its officials has been arrested in military-run Niger

The Associated Press

September 12, 2023, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — France’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that one of its officials has been arrested in military-run Niger, and called for his immediate release by the country’s junta

Military officers in Niger deposed elected President Mohamed Bazoum in July and later ordered French officials to leave the country, an order that France has refused to heed, saying that Niger’s junta is not the country’s legitimate authority.

The ministry said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Stephane Jullien, counsellor for French citizens abroad, was arrested last Friday, and called for his “immediate release.”

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up