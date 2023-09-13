Coal mine collapses in northern Turkey, trapping miners. At least one miner is taken to hospital

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A coal mine collapsed in northern Turkey on Wednesday, and at least one miner was injured…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A coal mine collapsed in northern Turkey on Wednesday, and at least one miner was injured and taken to hospital, Turkish media reported. It was unclear how many miners remain trapped.

NTV television reported that rescue teams were dispatched to the mine near the town of Eregli, in northern Zonguldak province. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Turkey’s worst mine disaster was in 2014, when 301 miners died after a fire erupted inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in the west of the country. Last year, an explosion in another coal mine in northern Turkey killed 41 people.

