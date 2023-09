UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At Security Council, Ukraine leader accuses Russia of “criminal and unprovoked aggression” that violates U.N. Charter.

Listen now to WTOP News

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At Security Council, Ukraine leader accuses Russia of “criminal and unprovoked aggression” that violates U.N. Charter.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.