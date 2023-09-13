Live Radio
Home » World News » A crane has collapsed…

A crane has collapsed at a China bridge construction project, killing 6 people

The Associated Press

September 13, 2023, 9:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A tower crane collapsed at a bridge construction project in southwest China, killing six people and injuring five others, authorities said.

The collapse happened Wednesday in Jianyang city during work to build an expressway bridge over the Tuo River, the city’s transportation bureau said in a short statement posted on its social media account.

Jianyang is in Sichuan province near Chengdu, the provincial capital. An investigation into the cause of the collapse was underway.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up