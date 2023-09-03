Live Radio
3 people injured in India when a small jet veers off the runway while landing in heavy rain

The Associated Press

September 14, 2023, 10:18 AM

NEW DELHI (AP) — A small aircraft carrying six passengers and two crew members veered off a Mumbai airport runway while landing in heavy rains Thursday, and three people were hospitalized with light injuries, authorities in India said.

The Learjet 45 aircraft, belonging to private company VSR Ventures, was on a flight from the southern Indian city of Vishakhapatnam to Mumbai, India’s civil aviation agency said.

The airport’s runways were shut as authorities began investigating the accident.

Mumbai is India’s financial and entertainment capital.

