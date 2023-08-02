Live Radio
Home » World News » Spain says 37.5 million…

Spain says 37.5 million foreign tourists visited in the first half of 2023, up 24% from 2022

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 11:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Spain received 37.5 million international tourists in the first half of 2023, a 24% increase from the same period last year, the government announced Wednesday.

The figure is lower than for the same period in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, when 38 million tourists arrived. But officials say the numbers are a sign that international tourism has rebounded strongly since the health crisis.

Visitors from Britain topped the tourist list, totaling some 8 million, followed by some 5 million tourists from both France and Germany.

Spain is heavily dependent on tourism, which accounts for 12% of gross domestic product.

The northeastern region of Catalonia, including Barcelona and the Costa Brava, was the most visited area.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up