Pakistani insurgents attack Chinese convoy in restive province, causing no casualties, officials say

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Insurgents opened fire Sunday on a convoy carrying Chinese citizens in the restive Baluchistan province in southwestern Pakistan, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.

There were no Chinese casualties as a result of the attack in the port city of Gwadar, the embassy said. It said it “strongly condemns this terrorist act,” urging the authorities to investigate, punish the perpetrators and prevent such attacks from happening in the future.

The Pakistani military, reporting on the same incident, said insurgents attacked a military convoy in Gwadar and that troops returned firing, killing two attackers. The military made no mention of a Chinese presence, but typically escorts convoys carrying Chinese citizens.

The military said there was no harm to civilians or security forces.

Chinese companies operating in Gwadar and other parts of Baluchistan have been targeted in the past by Baluch insurgents.

The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the daylight attack and said it lasted for hours.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level separatist insurgency for over two decades. Separatists initially demanded a share of the wealth in the province, which is rich in gas and minerals, and later called for separation from Islamabad.

Pakistani forces claim to have largely quelled the insurgency but attacks still take place.

Also on Sunday, the military said security forces killed four militants in an overnight shootout following a raid near the Afghan border in the northern Bajur district. A soldier was also killed in the heavy exchange of fire.

The military said it seized weapons, ammunition and explosives, including a suicide vest.

Bajur was the scene two weeks ago of a suicide bombing at a political rally that killed 44 people and wounded 200. The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility.

