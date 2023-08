MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow court extends the arrest of jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to Nov. 30, Russian state news…

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow court extends the arrest of jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich to Nov. 30, Russian state news agency reports.

