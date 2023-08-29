More than 60 people arrested at a gay wedding in southern Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria said Tuesday they detained at least 67 people celebrating a gay wedding, in…

The “gay suspects” were arrested in southern Delta state’s Ekpan town at about 2 a.m. on Monday at an event where two of them were wedded, state police spokesman Bright Edafe told reporters. He said that homosexuality “will never be tolerated” in the West African nation.

Arrests of gay people are common in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act carries up to 10 years in jail for gay individuals. Accomplices also face 10 years in prison. Enacted in 2013, the law has been condemned locally and internationally though it is also supported by many in the country.

Police in Delta stormed a hotel in Ekpan where the gay wedding was being held and initially arrested 200 people, Edafe told reporters. Later, 67 of them were detained after initial investigations, he said.

He spoke at a police station where the suspects were being paraded.

“The amazing part of it was that we saw two suspects, and there is a video recording where they were performing their wedding ceremony,” he said. “We are in Africa and we are in Nigeria. We cannot copy the Western world because we don’t have the same culture.”

He reiterated that police officers in Nigeria “cannot fold their hands” and watch gay people openly express their orientation in the country.

“This is not something that will be allowed in Nigeria,” he said, adding that the suspects will be charged in court at the end of the investigation.

