Golden Ocean Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 29, 2023, 5:06 AM

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $34.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $213.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $154 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOGL

World News
