Live Radio
Home » World News » A magnitude 6.2 earthquake…

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes deep underground in northern Argentina; no damage reported

The Associated Press

August 23, 2023, 11:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck deep underground in northern Argentina on Wednesday, and there were no immediate reports of damages.

The quake occurred at a depth of 568 kilometers (353 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was in the province of Santiago del Estero, in northern Argentina, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of the provincial capital.

The earthquake took place a few minutes after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck at a depth of 89 kilometers (55 miles) in northern neighboring Chile, 56 kilometers (35 miles) east of the town of La Tirana.

Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up